Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Mahira Khan honored by UK Parliament

Mahira Khan honored by UK Parliament
Web Entertainment Desk
4:10 PM | November 07, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment

Mahira Khan, one of Pakistan's most celebrated stars, was recently recognized by the UK Parliament for her contributions to the arts and her role as a cultural ambassador.

Khan, who first gained fame as a VJ and shot to stardom with the iconic drama Humsafar, has since become a powerhouse in Pakistani cinema and television.

Currently in London filming Love Guru alongside Humayun Saeed, Mahira’s international success and representation of Pakistan on the global stage continue to be a source of national pride.

Tags:

Web Entertainment Desk

Lifestyle & Entertainment

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024