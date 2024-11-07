Mahira Khan honored by UK Parliament

, one of Pakistan's most celebrated stars, was recently recognized by the for her contributions to the arts and her role as a cultural ambassador.

Khan, who first gained fame as a VJ and shot to stardom with the iconic drama Humsafar, has since become a powerhouse in Pakistani cinema and television.

Currently in London filming Love Guru alongside Humayun Saeed, Mahira’s international success and representation of Pakistan on the global stage continue to be a source of national pride.