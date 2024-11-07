Man jailed in check dishonour case

ATTOCK - Sessions Judge Attock Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has sent a convict behind the bars for giving fake cheque worth Rs 5 million in a property sale purchase deal. Shehzad Akhtar had filed a case against Adeel r/o Attock that Adeel had allegedly given him a cheque worth Rs 5 million which was dishonoured.The learned judge in his verdict mentioned that the petitioner who applied for bail issued a cheque worth Rs 5 million already received by him in lieu of sale of land which on presentation was dishonoured and the petitioner failed to produce any documentary evidence in his defence. The judge further wrote that the pre-arrest bail petition and elements of malice and malafide i.e. prerequisites for an extra ordinary relief are totally lacking/ missing and therefore the petition being meritless is hereby dismissed and interim bail extended to the petitioner is withdrawn.