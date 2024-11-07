Thursday, November 07, 2024
NA speaker prohibits mobile video recording in Parliament corridors

Web Desk
9:02 PM | November 07, 2024
National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has banned mobile video recording in the corridors of Parliament House.

According to a National Assembly spokesperson, any violators will face confiscation of their mobile phones and may also be banned from entering Parliament.

This decision follows complaints from assembly members regarding journalists recording interviews and reactions without permission.

The speaker enacted this measure in response to lawmakers' concerns about unauthorized recordings.

