NAB seeks to move Toshakhana vehicles case against Nawaz, Zardari, Gillani

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested that Islamabad's accountability court transfer the Toshakhana reference to the Special Judge Central court.

The Toshakhana reference, involving Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Yousaf Raza Gillani, was heard by the Islamabad accountability court.

During the hearing, NAB submitted a response regarding the transfer of the case, citing the recent restoration of NAB amendments.

In its response, NAB explained that cases involving fraud exceeding 500 million rupees fall under its jurisdiction according to the amended rules.

Since the Toshakhana reference is valued at 48.2 million rupees, it does not qualify for NAB's jurisdiction.