Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NAB seeks to move Toshakhana vehicles case against Nawaz, Zardari, Gillani

NAB seeks to move Toshakhana vehicles case against Nawaz, Zardari, Gillani
Web Desk
3:59 PM | November 07, 2024
National

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has requested that Islamabad's accountability court transfer the Toshakhana reference to the Special Judge Central court.

The Toshakhana reference, involving Asif Ali Zardari, Nawaz Sharif, and Yousaf Raza Gillani, was heard by the Islamabad accountability court. 

During the hearing, NAB submitted a response regarding the transfer of the case, citing the recent restoration of NAB amendments.

In its response, NAB explained that cases involving fraud exceeding 500 million rupees fall under its jurisdiction according to the amended rules.

Since the Toshakhana reference is valued at 48.2 million rupees, it does not qualify for NAB's jurisdiction.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024