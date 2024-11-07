Thursday, November 07, 2024
Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz arrive in Geneva for medical visit
Web Desk
5:35 PM | November 07, 2024
National

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz have arrived in Geneva for a brief stay. Nawaz Sharif, the former three-time prime minister, flew from London, while Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam, traveled from Lahore on a special Pakistan Air Force plane.

Accompanying Maryam Nawaz is Senior Punjab Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and her personal staff. The two are expected to stay in Geneva for three to four days before returning to London. Maryam Nawaz is in Geneva for medical reasons, as she is suffering from a persistent throat infection and is expected to undergo surgery under the supervision of her doctors.

Before departing for Geneva, Nawaz Sharif spoke briefly with the media at the London airport, where he stated that he would address political matters after his return from Geneva. When asked about Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. elections, he declined to comment.

Web Desk

National

