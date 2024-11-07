Thursday, November 07, 2024
Nepal’s outgoing ambassador pays farewell visit to PM Shehbaz

Web Desk
7:24 PM | November 07, 2024
The outgoing Ambassador of Nepal to Pakistan, Tapas Adhikari, paid a farewell visit to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif at the PM House on Thursday.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted Pakistan's strong relationship with Nepal and recalled his meeting with Nepalese Prime Minister K. P. Sharma Oli on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this September. He emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and investment.

PM Shehbaz Sharif also commended Ambassador Adhikari for his efforts to strengthen the ties between Pakistan and Nepal, noting his contributions in promoting people-to-people connections and cultural exchanges.

Ambassador Adhikari expressed his gratitude for the support he received during his tenure in Pakistan and praised the progress made by Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister also stressed the importance of enhancing regional cooperation to ensure peace and prosperity for the people of South Asia.

Pakistan vows justice and enhanced security for Chinese nationals

