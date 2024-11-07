NSU, FUI collaborate on self-reliance in medical tech

ISLAMABAD - A partnership between The National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) and Foundation University Islamabad has led to the fabrication and development of an indigenous uroflow meter that will undergo clinical trials in the coming months. This collaborative effort toward self-reliance in healthcare technology by designing, developing, and fabricating indigenous biomedical equipment is unique in the country. Several other products and equipment fabrication and development are in the pipeline under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of the National Skills University Islamabad, a well-renowned biomedical technologist, and Prof. Dr. Khalid Farouk, a clinical scientist from the Foundation University School of Health Sciences. This collaboration, marked by the recent signing of a Letter of Understanding (LOU), has launched a bold initiative to design and fabricate essential urological equipment. The first of these, a uroflow meter, has already completed preliminary stages of development. This device, which measures urine flow to diagnose urogenital issues, holds promise for early diagnosis and timely interventions in numerous urological conditions. The LOU signing ceremony in the Foundation University Islamabad Campus symbolized an inspiring new chapter in Pakistan’s biomedical equipment landscape.