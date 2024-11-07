Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

NSU, FUI collaborate on self-reliance in medical tech

NEWS WIRE
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD  -  A partnership between The National Skills University Islamabad (NSU) and Foundation University Islamabad has led to the fabrication and development of an indigenous uroflow meter that will undergo clinical trials in the coming months. This collaborative effort toward self-reliance in healthcare technology by designing, developing, and fabricating indigenous biomedical equipment is unique in the country. Several other products and equipment fabrication and development are in the pipeline under the guidance of Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Vice Chancellor of the National Skills University Islamabad, a well-renowned biomedical technologist, and Prof. Dr. Khalid Farouk, a clinical scientist from the Foundation University School of Health Sciences. This collaboration, marked by the recent signing of a Letter of Understanding (LOU), has launched a bold initiative to design and fabricate essential urological equipment.  The first of these, a uroflow meter, has already completed preliminary stages of development.  This device, which measures urine flow to diagnose urogenital issues, holds promise for early diagnosis and timely interventions in numerous urological conditions. The LOU signing ceremony in the Foundation University Islamabad Campus symbolized an inspiring new chapter in Pakistan’s biomedical equipment landscape. 

Bilawal welcomes Trump on ‘historic comeback’

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730869144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024