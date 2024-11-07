Over 1000 players participating in Inter-School Games

Peshawar - The District Peshawar Inter-School Games began with a grand ceremony at Tahmas Khan Football Stadium, Peshawar, the other day. More than 1,000 players from over 100 schools across District Peshawar are participating in 11 different sports.

The games were officially inaugurated by Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan and Education Minister Faisal Khan Tarakai, along with Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Sarmad Salim Akram, Secretary of Elementary Education Masood Khan, Regional Sports Officer Kashif Farhan, Director of Elementary Education Samina Altaf, and other prominent figures.

In the inter-school games, players from more than 120 schools will compete in cricket, badminton, volleyball, football, athletics, kabaddi, hockey, tennis, basketball, table tennis, handball, squash, and tug-of-war.

The competition will continue until November 19th, and the winners will advance to the inter-divisional competitions.

Speaking at the event, Provincial Sports Minister Syed Fakhar Jahan announced that an Under-16 talent hunt program would be launched soon to identify new talent at the grassroots level.

A team will be formed at the provincial level in each sport, and these players will be awarded a stipend of 25,000 rupees by the provincial government.

He emphasised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is rich in sports, having produced many national and international athletes in cricket, squash, volleyball, and hockey, who have not only brought glory to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but also to Pakistan on the global stage. At the conclusion of his speech, he also announced a prize of 20,000 rupees for the winners of the inter-school games.

Provincial Education Minister Faisal Tarakai, Deputy Commissioner Peshawar, and Secretary Masood Khan also addressed the ceremony. The inter-school games will run until November 19.