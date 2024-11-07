Pakistan launches IT parks to boost digital growth, jobs, and exports

As part of Pakistan’s drive to support digital growth and foster economic development, the government is setting up state-of-the-art IT parks to provide young professionals and entrepreneurs with the resources they need to turn innovative ideas into viable businesses. This network of IT parks aims to create jobs, attract foreign investment, and enhance exports in the country’s fast-growing tech sector.

According to an official from the Ministry of Information Technology, the IT parks are expected to generate significant employment opportunities for IT professionals, drive millions of dollars in foreign investment, and bolster the country’s export figures. The initiative is part of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s “Digital Pakistan” vision to transform Pakistan into a modern, tech-driven economy.

The cornerstone of this development is an IT park currently under construction in Chak Shahzad, Islamabad, with financial and technical assistance from Korea. The project, valued at Rs 13.72 billion, addresses the infrastructure shortage in Pakistan’s IT sector and aims to bridge industry-academia gaps to support technology transfer, research, and development. “This investment will also link higher education institutions with production, commercialize technology, and improve the competitiveness of the IT industry,” said the ministry official.

The Islamabad IT park will feature a twelve-story complex with over 66,000 square meters of office space, accommodating approximately 120 start-ups and small to medium enterprises. In addition to workspace, the park will offer facilities including testing laboratories, classrooms, an industry-academia linkage center, and an auditorium, all intended to foster collaboration and innovation.

This project is part of a larger, coordinated effort by Pakistan’s government to increase the country’s IT exports to $25 billion. By establishing a supportive infrastructure for the tech industry, Pakistan aims to position itself as a regional hub for IT development, creating sustainable job growth and supporting a digital economy.