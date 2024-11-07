Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan sets new World Record for largest human flag

Pakistan sets new World Record for largest human flag
Web Desk
9:49 PM | November 07, 2024
National

Pakistan has achieved a new world record for creating the largest human flag, surpassing India's previous record with over 10,000 students from Army Public Schools (APS) participating in the event at the Lahore Youth Festival, organized by the Punjab Government.

The record-breaking gathering saw thousands of students unite to form an enormous human flag, symbolizing Pakistan’s national pride. This accomplishment outshined India’s prior record of 7,368 participants, set earlier this year, establishing a new global benchmark.

Following the historic moment, the students celebrated with patriotic songs and dances, marking the event as a powerful display of unity and pride among Pakistan's youth.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024