Pakistan sets new World Record for largest human flag

Pakistan has achieved a new world record for creating the largest human flag, surpassing India's previous record with over 10,000 students from Army Public Schools (APS) participating in the event at the Lahore Youth Festival, organized by the Punjab Government.
The record-breaking gathering saw thousands of students unite to form an enormous human flag, symbolizing Pakistan’s national pride. This accomplishment outshined India’s prior record of 7,368 participants, set earlier this year, establishing a new global benchmark.
Following the historic moment, the students celebrated with patriotic songs and dances, marking the event as a powerful display of unity and pride among Pakistan's youth.