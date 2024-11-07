Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Pakistan team gears up for T20 Blind World Cup with training camp in Mirpur

Pakistan team gears up for T20 Blind World Cup with training camp in Mirpur
Our Staff Reporter
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  The training camp for Pakistan’s Blind Cricket Team, in preparation for the fourth T20 Blind Cricket World Cup, is underway at the Uqab School Blind Cricket Academy in Mirpur, Azad Kashmir. The 21 participating players are rigorously training daily in three sessions, focusing on bowling, batting, fielding, and physical fitness. This camp will continue until November 20, after which a selection committee, comprising Masood Jan, Muhammad Jameel, and Tahir Mehmood Butt, will finalize the 16-member squad for the World Cup. The players are committed to preparing thoroughly for the mega event, especially aiming to put their best efforts forward to defeat arch-rival India. The selection committee members highlighted that alongside experienced players, newcomers who showcased strong performances in the domestic season have also been given an opportunity. Each player’s performance is being closely monitored, with special emphasis on physical fitness, to ensure the formation of a well-prepared squad for the World Cup.

OICCI leads pre-COP29 dialogue on private sector climate action

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730869144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024