Thursday, November 07, 2024
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 10-0 in Arab Baseball Classic opener in Dubai

Web Sports Desk
9:42 PM | November 07, 2024
Pakistan’s baseball team thrashed Bangladesh by 10-0 at the inaugural Arab Baseball Classic, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.  

Pakistan Federation Baseball Secretary General Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, extended heartfelt congratulations to the nation, celebrating the team’s commanding start and signaling Pakistan’s strong intentions in the tournament. The national squad departed Islamabad for Dubai yesterday after securing a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Sports Board.  

This year marks the first edition of Baseball United’s Arab Baseball Classic, an event that has drawn teams from nine nations, including Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Palestine, and Saudi Arabia. 

Syed Fakhr Ali Shah, speaking to the media, expressed pride in Pakistan’s decisive victory and the team’s focus on claiming the classic trophy. The tournament will run until November 10, after which the Pakistani team is scheduled to return home. 

With their victory against Bangladesh, Pakistan’s team has set a strong foundation for the remaining games and shown their readiness to make their mark on this new regional platform.

