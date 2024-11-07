Thursday, November 07, 2024
Pakistan to welcome UN, US for peace, ceasefire efforts in Gaza, Lebanon: Asif

November 07, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Wednesday said that Pakistan will welcome United Nations and United States for peace and ceasefire efforts in Gaza and Lebanon. The United States or UN should play role for ending war in Gaza and Lebanon. He expressed these views while talking to a private television channel. In reply to a question about relations with US after Trump elections, he said that Pakistan would continue work for promoting bilateral relations with the United States. He hoped that new government of US after elections would take measures for peace in Gaza and Lebanon.

