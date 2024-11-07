Thursday, November 07, 2024
Pakistan vows justice and enhanced security for Chinese nationals

Web Desk
7:20 PM | November 07, 2024
National

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi reassured China of Pakistan's commitment to the safety of its citizens and projects after a recent shooting incident involving two Chinese workers in Karachi. Naqvi made these remarks during a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zedong, who voiced concerns regarding the security of Chinese nationals. The incident, occurring at Liberty Textile Mills in the SITE Industrial Area, involved a security guard who opened fire on two Chinese employees before fleeing the scene.

Both victims received immediate medical attention, and police have filed terrorism charges against the absconding guard, who had been employed at the mill for approximately five months. Minister Naqvi conveyed Pakistan’s solidarity with the injured families, promising a rigorous investigation. The two officials agreed to strengthen security protocols and develop a joint strategy to prevent similar events in the future.

Minister Naqvi highlighted ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects, affirming the strong "iron brotherhood" between Pakistan and China. Ambassador Jiang also commended the security measures taken during the Chinese Prime Minister’s recent visit to Pakistan.

