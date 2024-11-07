Pakistan welcomes UN report on Israel’s actions in Gaza, calls for action

Pakistan has welcomed the recent report by UN Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese, condemning Israel's policies in Gaza and the West Bank, which she described as systematic genocide and ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people. Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, speaking at her weekly briefing, called on the global community to take swift action to end Israel’s aggression and ensure humanitarian support for Gaza, backing Albanese’s appeal to secure full financing and protection for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Baloch highlighted concerns about Israel’s obstruction of international investigations into human rights abuses, including blocking UN fact-finding teams. She expressed grave alarm at reports of Israeli attacks on hospitals and relief workers in Gaza and Lebanon, noting that 34 hospitals have been damaged, 111 emergency medical technicians killed, and 107 ambulances targeted in Lebanon alone. Pakistan reiterated its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities in the region to protect civilians and provide vital humanitarian aid.

The spokesperson also commented on the deteriorating health of Kashmiri leader Muhammad Yaseen Malik, urging Indian authorities to ensure he receives proper medical care while detained in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail.

Turning to recent diplomatic engagements, Baloch shared details of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s visit, where he met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar. The discussions emphasized enhancing cooperation on trade, energy, security, and border management.

Baloch further announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would travel to Saudi Arabia to attend the Second Joint Arab Islamic Summit on November 11 in Riyadh, where he will reaffirm Pakistan’s support for Palestine, advocate for a ceasefire in Gaza, and call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Additionally, the prime minister will address the World Leaders Climate Action Summit in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 12-13, to push for climate solidarity and justice, as part of the 29th UN Climate Change Conference (COP29).

Pakistan remains committed to advocating for peace in the Middle East and climate justice on the global stage, Baloch emphasized, as Pakistan continues to face the adverse impacts of climate change and regional instability.



