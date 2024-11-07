Genghis Khan, born as Temüjin in 1162, was a visionary conqueror who founded the Mongol Empire. Rising from a nomadic background, he unified disparate Mongol tribes through military prowess and strategic alliances. Known for his leadership and innovative warfare tactics, Genghis Khan established a vast empire that spanned from China to Eastern Europe, promoting religious freedom and trade along the Silk Road. His rule fostered cultural exchange and administrative reforms, laying the groundwork for future dynasties. Despite his fierce reputation, he implemented laws, securing stability and prosperity within the empire. Genghis Khan’s legacy endures as a symbol of unity, conquest, and enduring leadership.