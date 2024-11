ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the president-elect of the United States of America Donald Trump on his “historic” victory for a second term. “Congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on his historic victory for a second term,” the prime minister wrote on his X timeline. Prime Minister Shehbaz said that he looked forward to working closely with the incoming Administration to further strengthen and broaden the Pakistan-U.S. partnership.