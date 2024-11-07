PM Shehbaz meets Turkish Ambassador to boost bilateral ties

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to Pakistan, H.E. Irfan Neziroglu, during a meeting at the Prime Minister's House today. Ambassador Neziroglu, who presented his credentials on 28 October 2024, was greeted warmly by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister expressed his eagerness to work closely with Ambassador Neziroglu to further enhance the strong bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Türkiye. Reflecting on the long-standing and brotherly ties between the two nations, Prime Minister Sharif thanked Türkiye for its unwavering support on the Kashmir issue and assured continued support for Türkiye’s core interests.

Discussions also touched on regional concerns, particularly the situations in Gaza and the broader Middle East. The Prime Minister conveyed his best wishes to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and reiterated his invitation for an official visit to Pakistan at the earliest opportunity.

Highlighting the growing cooperation between Pakistan and Türkiye, Prime Minister Sharif underscored the importance of expanding collaboration in trade, investment, and defense.

Ambassador Neziroglu expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and reaffirmed his commitment to further strengthening the historic bonds of friendship between the two countries.