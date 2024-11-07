PML-N changes tone on Trump amidst concerns: Barrister Saif

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Adviser Barrister Saif claimed on Thursday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government is now shifting its stance on US President-elect Donald Trump, whom they previously criticized.

According to Barrister Saif, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif have been erasing past tweets targeting Trump, indicating a change in attitude. He remarked, "PML-N initially ran an anti-Trump campaign but is now reversing its stance to praise him. Bowing to the powerful is a signature move for PML-N."

Saif also recalled an earlier instance when former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif reportedly urged then-US President Bill Clinton to intervene and prevent India from escalating the Kargil conflict in 1999.