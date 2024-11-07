PPP’s public contact campaign starts from November 16

LAHORE - The General Secretary of the PPP Central Punjab, Syed Hassan Murtaza Wednesday announced that they will launch a public contact campaign starting from November 16. Speaking at the flag hoisting ceremony at the residence of Dr. Khayam Hafeez, President of the People’s Doctors Forum and while also answering media questions, the PPP leader said that a bid workers’ convention will be held in Lahore, which will be addressed by Bilawal Bhutto. He stated that PPP workers were stepping forward with a strong commitment to work. On this occasion, several local PPP leaders, including Rana Jamil Manj, Aatif Rafiq Chaudhry, Chaudhry Riyaz, Tanveer Jatt, Shahida Jabeen, Rana Ashar Nisar. , Imran Khokhar, Zeeshan Shami, Asghar Lodhi, Riyaz Jatt, Baba Namaan, and dozens of other workers were also present. Hassan Murtaza stated that they are organizing a historic event in the provincial capital while mobilization for the 30th November foundation day has already begun. The party’s mobilization and “Flag Hoisting” campaign are ongoing in all districts, he added.