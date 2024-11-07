PQG, Sybrid join hands to introduce 24/7 contact centre services for driving customer experience transformation

ISLAMABAD - Pak-Qatar Group (PQG), a leading Islamic financial services group in Pakistan, has announced a strategic partnership with Sybrid Private Limited to enhance customer experience across its subsidiaries.

PQG continues to uphold its vision of enhancing a customer-centric approach through improved customer experience, implementation of technology in service processes, and product innovation. The partnership with Sybrid aligns with PQG’s commitment to high-quality service delivery, ensuring that customers of Pak-Qatar Asset Management Company Limited (PQAMC), Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL), and Pak-Qatar General Takaful Limited (PQGTL) receive exceptional services. Since its inception, PQG has been a pioneer in providing innovative Islamic financial solutions in the country. The group consistently offers technology-driven solutions that optimize business operations and enhance customer experience, reinforcing its position as a leader in the Islamic financial sector. Under this agreement, Sybrid will provide 24/7 contact center services, ensuring seamless customer support across all verticals of PQG. This partnership displays PQG’s commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience while maintaining operational efficiency and excellence. PQG continues to offer a comprehensive range of savings, protection and investment solutions.

Waqas Ahmad, Chief Executive Officer of PQFTL, said during the signing ceremony: “Our partnership with Sybrid aims to significantly enhance our customer experience by leveraging their expertise and advanced technologies. We are confident that this partnership will enable us to offer unmatched support to our customers through technology-driven solutions and enhanced customer experience.”