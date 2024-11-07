Primary school teachers continue strike

PESHAWAR - Primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including in the provincial metropolis, Peshawar, remained closed for the second consecutive day as teachers went on strike.

Educational activities at the primary level were suspended, with most schools locked and students sent home. In Peshawar, teachers staged a sit-in protest at Jinnah Park.

Aziz Ullah Khan, President of the All Primary Teachers Association (APTA), said the protest would continue until a notification regarding their upgradation is issued.

The APTA’s protest has caused the suspension of educational activities in over 25,000 primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.