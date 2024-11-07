Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Primary school teachers continue strike

Monitoring Report
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR   -   Primary schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including in the provincial metropolis, Peshawar, remained closed for the second consecutive day as teachers went on strike.  

Educational activities at the primary level were suspended, with most schools locked and students sent home. In Peshawar, teachers staged a sit-in protest at Jinnah Park.  

Aziz Ullah Khan, President of the All Primary Teachers Association (APTA), said the protest would continue until a notification regarding their upgradation is issued.  

The APTA’s protest has caused the suspension of educational activities in over 25,000 primary schools across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Tags:

Monitoring Report

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024