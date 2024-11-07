Punjab Inter-School and College squash event concludes

LAHORE - The Punjab Inter-School and College Squash Championship concluded successfully, marking a historic achievement with the Punjab Squash Association receiving 121 entries for the first time. Abdul Moeez Arsalan from SEC Staff School topped U-11 boys’ category, while Muhammad Jasim of Freedom Grammar School emerged victorious in U-13 boys’ competition. Muhammad Bin Atif from Beaconhouse School claimed first place in U-15 boys’ category, and Fasih ur Rehman of Freedom Grammar School took U-17 title. In the team events, Govt BHS (Governor’s House) secured first place in the boys’ school team competition, followed by Al-Ayesha High School in second, and Aitchison School in third. For boys’ college teams, Aitchison College clinched the top spot, with GCU Lahore and Punjab College following in second and third places, respectively. Among the girls, Fajr Noor from Al-Ayesha School won first place in the individual category, while Lahore College for Women University triumphed in the girls’ college team event, with the School of International Studies coming in second. Notable attendees included Mohammad Mansoor, Vice President (Admin) of Punjab Squash Association, and Mamoon Khan, Director of Tournaments, along with SVP Suhail Khan, Gogi Alauddin, and other association officials.