Punjab’s Model Bazaars: Public welfare with Rs3.433bn expansion

In a landmark decision, the Punjab government has approved a Rs. 3.433 billion investment to expand Model Bazaars across 13 additional cities, reinforcing its commitment to affordable public services and economic empowerment.

This funding will support the establishment of new Model Bazaars in districts including Mandi Bahauddin, Okara, and Muzaffargarh, providing essential goods at prices below market rates and creating an accessible platform for small businesses.

Currently, Punjab hosts 36 Model Bazaars across 24 districts, with ten in Lahore alone. These markets offer more than just affordable shopping—they provide a clean, organized environment where essential goods are priced below notified rates, benefiting millions.

Model Bazaars are designed to be supportive ecosystems for small businesses, allowing entrepreneurs to establish stalls with minimal capital and offering crucial services like free electricity, security, and sanitation for a nominal monthly rent. This infrastructure empowers individuals to start or grow their businesses, fostering economic stability at the grassroots level.

Since their inception, Model Bazaars have evolved into reliable sources of affordable essentials and thriving centers of entrepreneurship. The Punjab Model Bazaars Management Company (PMBMC) initially requested Rs. 2.5 billion to establish Model Bazaars in ten cities. After a strategic review, the proposal expanded to 13 cities, with the funding adjusted to Rs. 3.433 billion, emphasizing the government’s confidence in the project’s positive impact.

In addition to making essentials accessible, Model Bazaars provide a secure platform for small business owners with investments as low as Rs. 10,000. This model enables entrepreneurs to operate stalls with essential services, including parking and sanitation, at affordable rents averaging Rs. 7,500. This innovative approach to business support has made Model Bazaars sought-after for those looking to start or expand their businesses, particularly in times of economic hardship.

The 13 new cities selected for the Model Bazaar expansion include:

Mandi Bahauddin

Okara

Narowal

Chiniot

Sharaqpur

Jhelum

Wazirabad

Khanewal

Muzaffargarh

Bhalwal

Pattoki

Jaranwala

Chunian

Approved by the Planning & Development Board and endorsed by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, this project is now awaiting the final nod from the Provincial Cabinet. The Chief Minister has expressed her commitment to expediting fund release to meet the targeted completion by June 2025, demonstrating her administration’s prioritization of accessible public resources.

Under the leadership of CEO Naveed Rafaqat Ahmad, PMBMC has redefined public welfare standards through sustainable, high-impact projects. Mr. Ahmad’s initiatives, including the Sahulat Stall program (providing essentials at discounted rates) and a Free Home Delivery service, have reinforced PMBMC’s reputation as a dependable, community-oriented institution. His ability to secure substantial funding, such as the recent Rs. 2.5 billion for further expansion, reflects the trust placed in PMBMC’s leadership and vision.

Mr. Ahmad describes the government’s approval as a “major milestone and turning point,” and he credits Chairman Muhammad Afzal Khokhar, MNA, for securing this critical support.

Additionally, the Board of Revenue has facilitated the expansion by transferring necessary land at no cost, accelerating the pace of development. Mr. Ahmad has highlighted that, upon timely release of funds, the expanded Model Bazaars will provide essential goods below Deputy Commissioner (DC) rates, enhancing public access to affordable necessities across both urban and rural areas.

The expansion of Model Bazaars is poised to deliver significant economic relief to the public, especially in light of rising inflation. By offering essentials below DC rates, these markets will serve as economic stabilizers, providing affordable shopping alternatives for families across Punjab. This strategic investment goes beyond price relief; it creates a reliable platform for job creation, small business growth, and sustainable economic development, building resilience within communities.

For many households, Model Bazaars represent more than just a market; they are vital resources that foster financial stability and access to affordable goods. The new bazaars will also promote local produce and goods, boosting the income of small farmers and producers who find a fair marketplace within this structure.

The Rs. 3.433 billion investment in Model Bazaars reinforces the government’s dedication to sustainable public welfare projects that operate independently of heavy fiscal support. Model Bazaars offer a self-sustaining structure, providing affordable services to both vendors and shoppers while reducing the financial burden on the state. This model exemplifies PMBMC’s mission to blend community-focused services with financial independence, paving the way for public projects that foster long-term benefits without relying on continuous government funding.

This expansion, backed by Rs. 3.433 billion, underscores the growing success and importance of Model Bazaars as a public welfare initiative. With 49 Model Bazaars projected to operate by 2025, PMBMC is setting a benchmark in public service delivery, making affordable essentials accessible to millions across Punjab. As the initiative continues to grow, Model Bazaars stand as pillars of public trust, demonstrating how government-backed projects can be both impactful and sustainable.

The Punjab government’s support for Model Bazaars is a testament to the vital role they play in the public welfare landscape. With PMBMC’s continued leadership, these markets are well-positioned to become a cornerstone of accessible public service, driving economic empowerment and community resilience for years to come.