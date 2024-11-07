Punjab shuts schools in smog-hit cities

CM Maryam Nawaz leaves for Geneva for a thyroid check-up: Marriyum.

LAHORE - In view of the worsening smog situation, the Punjab government has announced the closure of all educational institutions up to grade 12 in four divisions of the province till November 17.

The educational institutions, both public and private, have been instructed to arrange online classes during their closure. Director-General of Environmental Protection Punjab issued a notification regarding the closure of educational institutions on Wednesday.

Additionally, 50 percent of private and public sector organizations will operate from home. However, the management of these organizations will decide on the work-from-home arrangements for their workforce. Government departments will conduct meetings via Zoom. Masks have been made mandatory for everyone, as citizens are now breathing in methane gas. The Safe City cameras will monitor motorcyclists wearing masks.

Moreover, colleges and universities will continue their academic activities observing anti-smog measures, especially the mandatory wearing of masks.

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb who also holds the portfolio of Environment Protection Department made this announcement during her press conference regarding the ongoing smog situation.

The minister told the media that the decision will apply to Lahore, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, as well as Gujranwala, Gujrat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, and Narowal. Schools will also remain closed in Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Multan, Lodhran, Vehari, and Khanewal. The closure of schools will be enforced from November 7 to November 17.

Marriyum Auranzeb further stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif had already directed all relevant departments to prepare homework on anti-smog measures eight months ago, which she personally monitors and follows up with every department. Under the multi-sectoral action plan to reduce smog, all departments are working on their respective tasks. Surveillance is being conducted on brick kilns, factories, vehicle emissions, and crop residue burning.

She said that primary schools were closed earlier in view of smog, but now the secondary and higher secondary schools are also being closed in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan divisions. She said that earlier primary schools were closed in view of smog, but secondary and higher secondary schools are also being closed in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Multan divisions.

She said smog prevention steps have been taken on the instruction of Punjab chief minister that included ban on smoky vehicles, closure of brick kilns and awareness raising in agriculture and industrial sectors to control smog.

Sharing the data of patients affected by smog, the senior minister said: “To date, 900 patients with respiratory issues and symptoms of smog-related infections have been reported in hospitals. Due to high AQI levels, districts like Lahore, Multan, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad are most affected, which is why decisions are being made for these areas”.

Health Minister Imran Nazir informed the media that anti-smog centers had been established in hospitals, and anti-allergy vaccines have been provided to the affected individuals, with 900 patients already reported.

The senior minister urged all media to run campaigns related to anti-smog measures, as AQI is expected to rise in the coming week. She further stated that the chief minister also emphasized that climate diplomacy discussions with India would take place soon, and both sides need to work on a joint action plan for smog prevention. A letter regarding this matter has already been prepared. She also mentioned that today eastern winds are blowing from the south to the north towards Lahore and surrounding areas. She said that 6.6 million acres of land have been used for rice cultivation this season, with an additional 600,000 acres under cultivation. She urged farmers to use super seeders, as they improve soil and crop health. Responding to a question, she stated that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz would travel to Geneva for a thyroid check-up today (Wednesday).