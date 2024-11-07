Punjab to implement SOPs for outdoor grills to combat hazardous AQI

With Lahore’s Air Quality Index (AQI) surpassing hazardous levels, the Punjab government has enacted new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to control emissions from outdoor cooking stations and barbecue grills. On Wednesday, Lahore’s AQI hit 596, far exceeding the hazardous threshold.

The Punjab Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), led by Director General Dr. Imran Hamid Sheikh, issued a notice mandating these SOPs in Lahore from November 20, 2024, to January 31, 2025. The procedures require outdoor cooking stations using coal, wood, or charcoal to install hoods with exhaust fans to capture and expel smoke, ensuring compliance with the Punjab Environment Quality Standards (PEQS). Additional filtration systems, such as wet scrubbers, may be required if standard filters are insufficient.

These measures follow confirmation by the Health Advisory System for Critical Air Pollution Events (HAS-CAPES) that Lahore is experiencing a Critical Air Pollution Event. The EPA's directive prohibits restaurants, hotels, and shops from operating outdoor grills without fully implementing the SOPs.