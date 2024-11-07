Thursday, November 07, 2024
Quran calligraphy workshop concludes

NEWS WIRE
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

FAISALABAD  -  A three-day ‘Quran calligraphy workshop’ concluded at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan auditorium, here on Wednesday. A large number of students from various educational institutes including Institute of Art and Design participated in the workshop, which was arranged by Punjab Council of Arts Faisalabad division. Noted Calligrapher Haji Muhammad Akram shared different tips with the participants. Director Institute of Art and Design Dr Asgar was the chief guest at the concluding ceremony. Later, certificates were distributed among the participants in the workshop.

