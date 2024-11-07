Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Rs 100m development project approved

Staff Reporter
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP), in its 43rd meeting of current fiscal year, approved one development scheme worth Rs. 100 million. Chaired by Planning and Development Board Punjab Board Chairman Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan, the meeting approved the following scheme: Feasibility study and Detailed Design for construction of JABBA-2 Dam, District Attock at the cost of Rs. 100 million. The meeting was also attended by Chief Economist Masood Anwar,  members of the P&D Board and other senior officials.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-07/Lahore/epaper_img_1730951993.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024