As Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim celebrated an impressive 4-1 victory over Manchester City, fans found joy not only in City’s loss but in knowing their soon-to-be manager had orchestrated it. Amorim, who begins his United tenure next week, led Sporting to a remarkable comeback in Lisbon, marking his last home game in charge with style.

Despite City’s early dominance, Sporting rebounded to secure a memorable win, moving into second place in their group. "I couldn't ask for a better farewell," Amorim told reporters. His final game for Sporting will be against Braga, where his team seeks to continue their perfect league record.

Amorim’s task at United will be more challenging, with the team currently 13th in the Premier League. His first game is scheduled against Ipswich Town post-international break, with a Manchester derby against City in December looming on the horizon.

Though jokingly referred to as “the next Ferguson,” Amorim says he’s steering clear of media hype, focusing only on his work. “I’m certainly not going to read anything for six months,” he stated, adding that Sporting’s next coach will inherit a well-built foundation and supportive fan base.

The 39-year-old’s calm resolve and recent success in Lisbon have set high expectations as he prepares to embark on his Old Trafford journey.