Russia signals willingness to reassess relations with US under new leadership

If the US invites Russia to reassess the current state of relations on a fair basis, Russia is prepared to engage, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

Addressing potential interactions with Washington under the incoming US administration at a news conference in Astana, Kazakhstan, following meetings with the Kazakh president and foreign minister, Lavrov emphasized Russia’s openness to dialogue.

"We have never refused contact with anyone because, in our view, discussion is always preferable to isolation."

In the Nov. 5 US presidential election, Republican candidate Donald Trump won over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, securing 294 Electoral College votes.

"Let's see. If there are proposals, and I reiterate, it was not us who cut ties, so it is not up to us to propose their resumption, but if there is an initiative to honestly, without any unilateral demands, sit down and talk about where we are and how to move forward, we will be able and willing to do it," he said.

Asked about ambassadorial appointments, Lavrov expressed confidence that the new US administration would seek to assign an ambassador to Russia, and assured that Moscow would not impede the process.

"As for the new Russian ambassador to the US, the selection is progressing through standard procedures, the procedures will be completed soon, we will inform you about this," he said.

On Oct. 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Anatoly Antonov, who had served as the ambassador to the US since 2017, without naming a successor.