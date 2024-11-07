SACM KP assures solution to problems

Peshawar - Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for C&W, Sohail Afridi, listened to the problems of the people from his constituency who visited his office and assured them that their issues would be addressed.

Sohail Afridi, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on C&W, stated that we are here to serve the people and will provide them with every possible facility. In line with the vision of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, work is ongoing on projects aimed at the welfare of the people.

Sohail Afridi further emphasized that the doors of his office are always open to the public. He also stated that the government is following a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and that all government employees are expected to perform their duties transparently. We are here to ensure the best facilities for the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.