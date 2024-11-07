Saif expresses concern over lack of effective accountability system

Peshawar - Advisor to the CM of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, addressed the three-day National Criminology Conference held at the University of Peshawar.

In his remarks, he highlighted that crime is a persistent issue in societies, noting, “No society has fully eradicated crime.” He further explained that as societies progress, new factors emerge, leading to different forms of crime. Barrister Saif emphasized that successful societies are those that take effective steps to manage and prevent crime. He expressed concern over the lack of an effective accountability system in Pakistan, stating, “It is unfortunate that legislative processes in Pakistan often lack consultation with relevant experts. Laws are implemented abruptly, and the public remains unaware of who introduced them and why.”

Addressing his concerns regarding the 26th Constitutional Amendment, he noted that constitutional changes are often made without adequate deliberation, which he identified as a serious issue.

During his conversation with journalists, Barrister Saif criticized the current federal and Punjab governments, asserting, “These governments do not represent the public. Their primary focus is on pleasing those who brought them to power, rather than serving the people.”

Discussing the province’s law and order situation, the Information Advisor remarked, “Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is facing challenges to its peace and security; however, our police force and law enforcement agencies are valiantly combating terrorism.” He reiterated that the struggle against terrorism would continue under all circumstances.

The conference was also attended by Prof Dr Qazi Naeem, Vice Chancellor of the University of Peshawar; Prof Dr Johar Ali, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences; Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Ombudsperson for Anti-Harassment Rakhshanda Naz; Dr Bakhtiar, Secretary of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Tourism; and various departmental heads and criminology experts, all of whom also addressed the participants.