Sialkot DC says school counselors being made active

SIALKOT - Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Zulqarnain on Wednesday reviewed activities and development work of health and school councils. He said that the schools council of the district had completed several projects for providing missing facilities, including the construction of additional rooms with the support of philanthropists. He said that the school counselor had ensured the provision of eight additional classrooms, three deep water bores, two filtration plants, two water coolers, one school with four walls besides providing furniture, fans and lights. Later on, DC Zulqarnain, in a meeting, directed price control magistrates to inspect marriage halls regularly and strictly follow the one dish and working hours. The deputy commissioner reviewed the “Key Performance Indicators” and directed the officers to improve quality of departmental services by following the guidelines given by the Punjab government.