ISLAMABAD - Demonstrating the effectiveness of strategic leadership in enhancing Pakistan’s export portfolio, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has overseen a significant breakthrough with the export of the first consignment of Sider honey from Tarnab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to Malaysia.

The achievement of this milestone is a direct result of the minister’s relentless focus on promoting Pakistani agricultural products in the global market.

According to the ministry of commerce, Minister Jam Kamal Khan’s vision has been the driving force behind initiatives that have positioned Pakistan as a serious contender on the international stage. His proactive policies culminated in the success of FoodAg 2024, an event that showcased Pakistan’s agricultural capabilities. The Trade Mission at the High Commission of Pakistan in Kuala Lumpur, operating under the minister’s directive, played a critical role in facilitating connections between Malaysian companies and Pakistani producers. This effort was notably evident during the Second International Agriculture and Food Exhibition in Karachi from August 9 to 11, 2024, where the seeds of future trade deals were sown. Jam Kamal Khan’s commitment to fostering trade relations has paved the way for this initial export of high-quality Sider honey, which not only highlights Pakistan’s rich agricultural resources but also strengthens bilateral ties with Malaysia. The minister’s comprehensive approach to trade promotion, which includes leveraging international exhibitions and targeted outreach, has proven essential in opening new markets for Pakistani goods.

Officials at the High Commission in Kuala Lumpur have commended the strategic guidance of Minister Khan, emphasizing that his policies and the sustained support from the Trade Mission have been central to this achievement. The shipment marks a new chapter in Pakistan-Malaysia trade relations, promising further economic cooperation and prosperity. This first consignment is seen as a gateway for future exports of diverse Pakistani agricultural products, signaling a promising path for strengthened trade links.

Both Pakistani and Malaysian stakeholders are optimistic that continued collaboration will enhance mutual economic growth and forge deeper ties between the two nations.