Sindh govt committed to creating safe environment for journalists: Sharjeel

KARACHI - Azad Jammu and Kashmir Information Minister Mazhar Saeed Shah met with Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at his office in Karachi, and the two ministers discussed national issues and matters related to Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Sindh. Shah was accompanied by Maulana Ejaz Mehmood, Malik Asif Raza, Hassan Asim, Muhammad Arqam Shah, and Waliullah in his meeting with Memon. The senior minister informed the delegation about the initiatives taken by the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Sindh government for the welfare of journalists. He stated that freedom of media and expression is not merely a principle but a fundamental component of democracy. He emphasized the Sindh government’s commitment to creating an environment where media houses and journalists can work freely, without fear or threat. “A vibrant, independent media is essential for a transparent and accountable government,” he added. He stated that the Sindh government has been working tirelessly to promote long-term growth in the media industry. “It has been the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, the Pakistan Peoples Party, and the Sindh government to ensure the welfare and protection of journalists and uphold freedom of expression,” he said. Under the leadership of the PPP, the Sindh government is committed to safeguarding press freedom and protecting the rights of journalists. Memon stated, “A free press is a pillar of a democratic society, and freedom of expression is essential for holding power accountable.” He highlighted that the Sindh government has taken numerous steps to support journalists, media workers, and media houses. AJK Information Minister Muhammad Mazhar Saeed Shah praised the Sindh government’s efforts for the journalist community, stating that “the Sindh government’s initiatives serve as a model for the provinces across Pakistan. These initiatives not only benefit journalists but also enhance the credibility and resilience of media institutions.”

