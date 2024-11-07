Sindh IGP vows to control street crime in Karachi

KARACHI - Sindh police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon has stated that street crime can only be reduced when criminals are properly identified, arrested, and subsequently punished. Speaking to the media after a meeting with the Chief Justice of the Sindh High Court, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, IG Sindh emphasized the importance of strengthening security measures for foreigners. He stated that efforts are underway to ensure proper training and coordinated deployment of security units responsible for the safety of foreign nationals. He emphasized that security arrangements are being tailored according to the sensitivity of the location or the individual being protected. In this regard, efforts are underway in training and research and development to improve and further enhance the security of foreign nationals. IG Sindh stated that various committees have been formed for police reforms, and they have completed their work. The final draft will soon be submitted to the Home Department. He mentioned that today’s final meeting on police reforms was postponed, but the draft will be completed in the next couple of days and sent to the Sindh Home Department.

The draft will then go to the Cabinet, where it will be discussed. If the government approves, it will be presented at the next Cabinet meeting.

He further stated that street crime remains a major issue in urban areas of Sindh, including Karachi. While significant efforts have been made, there is always room for improvement. Comparing street crime since 2013, it has decreased, and there has also been a reduction in incidents since January of this year.

However, he emphasized that when street crime leads to injuries or fatalities, it becomes particularly distressing. The reduction in street crime can only be achieved when criminals are identified, arrested, and subsequently punished.