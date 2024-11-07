Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Sindh police receive medical care under new initiative

Staff Reporter
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

MIRPURKHAS  -  Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mirpurkhas Range, Zubair Darishak, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas, Shabbir Ahmed Sithar on Wednesday paid a visit to Ali Medicare Center and Muhammad Medical Hospital, in Mirpurkhas. The objective of this hospital tour was to review the facilities and treatment being provided to Mirpurkhas police personnel. The visit comes on the heels of the State Life Insurance Health Card facility implementation, made possible by the tireless efforts of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh, Ghulam Nabi Memon. According to sources of police, this initiative would provide comprehensive health insurance coverage to over 127,000 police personnel and their dependents. During the visit, DIGP Darishak and SSP Sithar obtained detailed information regarding the treatment of admitted police personnel. They also issued directives to the medical staff, emphasizing the importance of providing care to these individuals.

Smog control efforts intensify in twin cities

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730869144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024