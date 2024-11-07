Smog control efforts intensify in twin cities

ISLAMABAD/ Rawalpindi - In response to rising air pollution, Islamabad’s district administration has introduced tough new regulations, implementing Section 144 to control toxic emissions and curb smog levels in the federal capital.According to a notification, Islamabad’s district administration has imposed Section 144 to limit the release of harmful gases in an effort to combat air pollution.

The restrictions apply to emissions from vehicles, factories, kilns, and the burning of garbage and crops. Additional District Magistrate Islamabad, issued these orders for two months, during which violators will face legal consequences. As part of this crackdown, the Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) is actively inspecting vehicles for compliance. In this connection, ITA Secretary recently conducted an inspection at the vegetable market and checked 75 vehicles. During the checking, as many as 55 vehicles were fined for violating emission standards. One heavily polluting vehicle was impounded and moved to the police station. According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Memon, these daily inspections are part of the city’s broader effort to manage air pollution and reduce smog. Warning letters have been issued to non-compliant vehicles, with fines imposed where necessary.

The administration’s preemptive measures aim to keep pollution under control as winter approaches, bringing with it heightened risks of smog. The district’s intensified approach reflects a commitment to cleaner air and public health protection, as enforcement continues against sources of pollution citywide. Meanwhile, District Health Authority Rawalpindi on Wednesday has issued an advisory regarding anti-smog measures, and urged the people to take precautionary measures in this regard. Dr. Asif Arbab Niazi, the District Health Authority chief advised the public to use face masks and goggles when leaving home, get the vehicles inspected to reduce smog pollution. He urged people to pay attention to construction sites and garbage areas so that dust, dirt, etc. does not mix in air. Also avoid burning garbage in streets.

He also emphasized that factories should install air pollution control devices. He highlighted that the plantation has a pivotal role in controlling smog. Maximizing tree planting can contribute to smog reduction. He said that farmers should not burn crop residues. The advisory suggested that the use of wet cloth for floor cleaning in houses is better than that of the broom. Keep the windows and doors of the houses closed, drink as much water as possible. Dr. Asif informed that smog awareness counters have been activated in hospitals. In case of physical deterioration, one should refer to the hospital, he said.