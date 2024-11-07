Thursday, November 07, 2024
Solution to tribesmen’s issues top priority: DC

Our Staff Reporter
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  Resolving the issue being faced by the tribesmen of the district is a priority, with all resources to be utilized for the welfare of the locals.

These views were expressed by the newly posted Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khyber, Capt (Retd) Bilal Shahid Rao, while addressing his first district-level administrative meeting at Khyber House, Peshawar.

Additional DC Ihsanullah, Additional DC (Relief) Nauman Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Jamrud Dr. Amir Zaib, AC Landi Kotal Adnan Mumtaz, AC Bara Naveed Ahmad, Additional ACs Aimal Khan, Rameez Ali Shah, and Naseer Abbas, and tehsildars were among the participants of the meeting.

The DC said that addressing the collective problems faced by the district’s residents is a top priority, and all necessary initiatives and available resources will be employed to resolve them.

He directed the administrative officers at tehsil levels to execute their duties with honesty and make concerted efforts to provide relief to the people, ensuring they can benefit from the facilities supplied by the government.

Earlier, the DC was briefed on activities across the district and was informed that, under the Chief Minister’s public agenda to provide better services to the masses, crackdowns against price hikes in various district bazaars, visits to health centers and educational institutions in Khyber, monitoring of development projects, and other initiatives are in progress.

