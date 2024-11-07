Suspect arrested for harassing women at Badshahi Mosque

A suspect was arrested for harassing women visiting the Badshahi Mosque after a swift response from the Virtual Women Police Station. The incident was reported by a woman via a 15-call, where she stated that the suspect had been following her and her family members. When confronted, he slapped her younger sister and behaved indecently.

The spokesperson for the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) confirmed that upon receiving the distress call, police were dispatched immediately. Officers ensured the safety of the women and apprehended the suspect at the scene. A case has been filed, and legal proceedings are underway.

The PSCA spokesperson encouraged women to use the Women Safety App and contact the Virtual Women Police Station or dial 15 for instant assistance in any public place where they feel unsafe.