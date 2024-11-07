Thursday, November 07, 2024
Tesla shares jump after Trump's election victory

Anadolu
8:56 AM | November 07, 2024
The electric vehicle giant Tesla's shares posted a significant increase following Donald Trump's election victory on Wednesday.

As of GMT1640, the price of the firm's share was up by around 13.3% to $284.7.

Trump is expected to implement additional tariffs on imported goods, including electric vehicles (EVs), particularly from China.

This situation will strengthen the dominance of Tesla in the US EV market.

Elon Musk, owner of the firm, was one of the biggest supporters of Trump during the election process.

