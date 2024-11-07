The Unyielding Love of a Mother

In a rural village, Amina, a resilient mother, battled poverty’s relentless grip, desperate to shield her children, Ahmed and Mah Gull, from its cruel clutches. Her heart bled as she struggled to provide, tormented by the thought of failing her precious ones.

The weight of responsibility crushed her, and the burden of loneliness suffocated. Amina’s thoughts teetered on the brink of despair, with suicide appearing as a cruel escape. Yet, for Ahmed and Mah Gull, she found the strength to persevere.

One fateful day, Amina’s fragile facade crumbled. She confessed her anguish to her children, now 14 and 12 years old. Ahmed’s innocent question pierced her soul: “Ama, do we not have a father?” Tears streamed down Amina’s face as she revealed the shattering truth: “Your father, an army officer, sacrificed his life for our nation on January 2, 2019.”

Mah Gull’s trembling voice asked, “Why did he leave us?” Amina’s words faltered as grief overcame her, and she collapsed, unconscious.

A doctor’s urgent care and stern warning jolted Ahmed and Mah Gull into action. They vowed to support their mother, shouldering responsibilities and cherishing every moment with her.

In this crucible of hardship, their love for Amina intensified. They realised that without her, their world would shatter. A mother’s love is the first paradise gifted by Allah, the Almighty.

Amina’s trials forged unbreakable bonds between them. Together, they faced poverty’s daunting challenge, their resolve strengthened by the knowledge that a mother’s love conquers adversity, sacrifice knows no bounds, and family is the ultimate sanctuary.

Their story stands as a testament to the indestructible power of maternal love, a beacon of hope in the darkest depths of despair.

HAFEEZ BALACH,

Panjgur.