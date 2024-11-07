Thursday, November 07, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Three brick-kilns demolished

NEWS WIRE
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN  -  The district administration demolished three brick-kilns over violation of the zigzag technology rule and causing environmental pollution, here on Wednesday. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Saif-ul-Islam, three traditional brick-kilns were demolished and fine was imposed on 10 other brick-kilns for causing pollution. The deputy commissioner said that 20 kilns, which failed to adopt the environmentally-friendly zigzag technology within a 15-day deadline, had already been demolished. He said the administration was also actively targeting those responsible for burning crop residue, a significant factor in smog production. So far, fines exceeding Rs400,000 had been imposed on violators.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1730869144.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024