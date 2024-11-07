Three brick-kilns demolished

MULTAN - The district administration demolished three brick-kilns over violation of the zigzag technology rule and causing environmental pollution, here on Wednesday. Under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadr Saif-ul-Islam, three traditional brick-kilns were demolished and fine was imposed on 10 other brick-kilns for causing pollution. The deputy commissioner said that 20 kilns, which failed to adopt the environmentally-friendly zigzag technology within a 15-day deadline, had already been demolished. He said the administration was also actively targeting those responsible for burning crop residue, a significant factor in smog production. So far, fines exceeding Rs400,000 had been imposed on violators.