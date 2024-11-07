Three-year-old girl files petition in Lahore High Court over air pollution

In a unique move, a three-year-old girl, Amal Sukhera, has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking action against authorities for their failure to address the growing environmental pollution in Punjab.

Amal, represented by Barrister Ali Zafar, has urged the court to hold the Punjab government accountable for the alarming levels of air pollution, which she claims are affecting both the young and the elderly. She argues that the Punjab government's negligence in controlling the pollution violates citizens' fundamental rights under Article 9A of the Constitution, which guarantees a clean and healthy environment.

The petitioner highlights that the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Punjab has reached hazardous levels, with pollution further aggravated by smoke-emitting vehicles operating without fitness tests. Amal also points out that air pollution has reduced the average life expectancy by five years.

The court questioned the legality of a three-year-old filing such a petition, to which Amal's lawyer responded that any citizen affected by government actions has the right to approach the court. When asked why Amal herself couldn't attend court, her lawyer explained that she was advised to stay home due to the worsening smog.

Justice Jawad Hassan of the LHC directed the Punjab government to take immediate action to curb pollution, including a crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles, and issued notices to the relevant authorities for their response. The case has been adjourned until November 18.