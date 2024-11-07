Thursday, November 07, 2024
Three young girls drowned in Barani Dam

Ahmad Nabi
November 07, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Khyber  -  Three young girls tragically drowned in Barani Dam in Tabay village, Bazaar Zakha Khel, a remote area in tehsil Landi Kotal, district Khyber, on Wednesday.

According to local and police sources, the girls were believed to be drawing water from the dam when they accidentally fell into the deep water. All three drowned and passed away on the spot.

After the incident, locals arrived at the scene and retrieved the bodies of the deceased, identified as Basreza (10), Saleya (8), and Afra (10). The incident has saddened the community, and residents of Bazaar Zakha Khel are urging the government to provide support to the grieving families.

Ahmad Nabi

