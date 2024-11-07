Trump returns more powerful, redefining America

President-elect Trump at 276 electoral votes, Harris at 219: US media n In his victory speech, Donald Trump vows to fix everything.

Harris speaks with Trump and concedes 2024 race.

Washington - Donald Trump claimed victory and pledged to “heal” the country Wednesday as results put him on the verge of beating Kamala Harris in a stunning White House comeback.

His exuberant speech came despite the fact that only Fox News had declared him the winner, with no other US networks having made the call so far. As jubilant supporters cheered and chanted “USA”, Trump took to the stage at his campaign headquarters in Florida along with his wife Melania and several of his children. “We are going to help our country heal,” the Republican former president said. “It’s a political victory that our country has never seen before.”

US networks have called the swing states of Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina for the 78-year-old, and he led the Democratic vice president in the others although they have not been called yet.

Republican former president Donald Trump has won the White House, securing more than the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris, US networks projected early Wednesday.

US media have declared Trump the winner in more than half of the 50 US states, including four key battlegrounds Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, three of which voted Democratic in the last election. That gives him 276 electoral votes. Major networks have called the election in his favor, after an early call from Fox News.

Donald Trump has declared that he would stop wars amid raging conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president,” Trump said in an address to a cheering crowd in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I will not rest until I have delivered a strong, safe and prosperous America that our children deserve,” the Republican nominee said, promising a “golden age of America.”

Although Trump made no mention of Israeli war in Gaza and Russia’s war against Ukraine in his victory speech but said that the U.S. saw “no wars” during his first presidential term.

“We had no wars, for four years, we had no wars. Except we defeated ISIS,” Trump proclaimed.

“They said ‘he will start a war.’ I’m not going to start a war, I’m going to stop the wars.”

“I think we’ve just witnessed the greatest political comeback in American history,” Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance said to the crowd of Republican voters. “I think it’s the U.S.’s best interest to get this war finished and just get it done, negotiate a deal,” Trump said. “America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” he said.

Harris has so far captured 219 electoral votes. The following is a list of the states won by each candidate and the corresponding number of electoral votes, based on the projections of US media including CNN, Fox News, MSNBC/NBC News, ABC and CBS.

Donald Trump spoke to supporters at his election headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida and declared victory in the presidential race.

Trump’s election night watch party in West Palm Beach was filled with jubilant celebrations, with his backers embracing, making calls, and tossing MAGA hats into the air as the results from crucial battleground states come in.

In a speech delivered, Donald Trump declared his campaign’s victory a triumph over formidable and unprecedented obstacles. “We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” Trump stated, reflecting on the challenges his campaign had faced throughout the race.

The ‘victory’ speech turned to the future as Trump made a bold vow to continue his fight for his supporters’ families and the country’s prosperity. “Every single day, I will be fighting for you with every breath in my body,” Trump promised, positioning himself as a relentless advocate for the American people. “I will not rest until we have delivered the strong, safe, and prosperous America.”

“We’re going to fix everything about our country. We made history for a reason tonight,” he said. “It is now clear that we’ve achieved the most incredible political thing.”

Donald Trump praised his running mate, Senator JD Vance, during his victory speech in West Palm Beach, Florida, following his strong lead in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The event saw Trump and Vance addressing an enthusiastic crowd, as Trump solidified his position for a second term.

In his address, Vance lauded Trump’s leadership, calling it pivotal in what he described as “the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America.” “Under President Trump’s leadership, we’re never going to stop fighting for you, for your dreams, for the future of your children,” Vance said. He continued, emphasizing their shared vision for America’s future, “And after the greatest political comeback in American history, we’re going to lead the greatest economic comeback in American history.”

Trump, who had just announced Vance as his running mate, received raucous applause from the crowd as both men vowed to continue working together for the American people.

While Vance’s role as vice president would grant him limited authority over policy, he is seen as a potential successor to Trump in the 2028 election.

Trump’s remarks capped off a night filled with celebratory moments, as his supporters cheered and waved in the background. His success in key battleground states, particularly in the South and Midwest, has put him in a strong position to claim the presidency once again.

Vice President Kamala Harris has officially conceded the 2024 election, calling President-elect Donald Trump to offer her congratulations on Wednesday.

Harris, a senior aide said, “called President-elect Trump to congratulate him on winning the 2024 presidential election. She discussed the importance of a peaceful transfer of power and being a president for all Americans.”

A person familiar tells CNN the call only lasted a few minutes.