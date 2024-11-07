We don’t think Trump will demand Imran’s release from jail: Kh Asif

ISLAMABAD - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that the coalition government believes Donald Trump, who won the US presidential race, will not call for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan’s release from prison after he takes the office. “ We don’t think Trump will call for PTI founder’s release. Let’s wait for 15 to 20 days and see what stand he takes,” said the defence minister while speaking at a private news channel on Wednesday.

Following Trump’s victory, Imran Khan congratulated the US president-elect, saying that he will be good for “Pak-US relations based on mutual respect for democracy and human rights”. The incarcerated prime minister said that his party hopes Trump will push for peace, human rights and democracy globally.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PTI lawmaker Omar Ayub Khan also extended congratulations to Trump and his VP-elect JD Vance on winning the polls.

The felicitations come at a time when the party’s founder remains imprisoned for over a year following convictions in multiple cases.

During his tenure as prime minister of Pakistan, Khan shared amicable ties with Trump administration — a reason why the PTI celebrates the US president-elect’s return to power as a potential advantage.

PTI leader Raoof Hasan said that the party had never hoped that Khan would be released after Trump’s victory. “We had never pinned hopes and neither we are relying on Trump’s win. We have taken support from the judiciary, parliament and protest for PTI founder’s release,” he asserted.

Raoof said that no such discussion has either taken place within the parliamentary party. He added that the PTI has “normal interaction” with the establishment, adding that they don’t have any contact with the establishment regarding any “specific issue or Khan’s release”.