Thursday, November 07, 2024
When a Country Doesn’t Care About Its Children

November 07, 2024
I write to you as a Grade 9 student at a prestigious private school in Lahore. Yesterday, on my way to school, I experienced a severe coughing fit. I found it difficult to breathe, and for a few moments, I feared I would choke. It was a terrifying experience, one that I will not forget until, of course, the next time I struggle to breathe in Lahore’s poisonous air.

It felt strangely as though long, thin sinewy fingers had encircled my throat, tightening with every breath. This sensation is one I will remember, but I fear it may not be the last time. From October to February, the AQI in Lahore consistently remains in the 400 to 500 range, with last week being especially alarming, as levels soared to 1500. What many fail to realise is the severe impact these conditions have on students like me. Asthma worsens. Respiratory allergies intensify. Breathing problems develop. IQ levels decline.

So, what solution has our esteemed government come up with?

How does our honourable government plan to address the critical issue of children lacking clean air to breathe?

By closing schools for a week at a time. As a student with moderate ambition, I am frustrated and anxious about the constant back-and-forth decisions being made. Honestly, I have no idea if we are in or out, on or off, or simply just off.

I implore those in power to have mercy on us. For the love of God, please rearrange the school calendar so that we have a shorter summer break and a longer winter break. The solution, my dear Watson, is elementary!

AAHIL SALEEM NASIR,

Lahore.

