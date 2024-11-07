Thursday, November 07, 2024
White House win gives Trump a legal reprieve

November 07, 2024
Washington   -   Donald Trump’s election victory not only catapults him back to the White House but grants him a reprieve from looming court battles and soaring legal bills. As president, the 78-year-old Trump can make the federal criminal cases facing him vanish and see the state cases put on hold until he leaves the Oval Office four years from now. Trump pledged during the election campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris to fire Jack Smith, the special counsel who filed federal charges against him, “within two seconds” of taking office. A US president does not have the authority to dismiss a special counsel, but Trump could -- and almost certainly would -- name a new attorney general who could do so. He could also simply order the Justice Department to drop the charges. Smith, who was appointed by Merrick Garland, President Joe Biden’s attorney general, brought two cases against Trump -- for conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election and for mishandling top secret documents after leaving the White House. The election interference case is ongoing in Washington but no trial date has been set and it has been complicated by the US Supreme Court ruling in July that a former president has broad immunity from criminal prosecution. Trump is accused of conspiracy to defraud the United States and conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding -- the session of Congress called to certify the Biden win which was violently attacked on January 6, 2021, by a mob of his supporters.

The Republican is also accused of seeking to disenfranchise US voters with his false claims that he won the 2020 election.

His documents case was tossed out by a federal judge in Florida, a Trump appointee, on the grounds that Smith was unlawfully appointed. The special counsel has appealed the dismissal, but both federal cases appear doomed now that Trump has won the presidency.

