With $50 million export plans by 2030, Nestlé Pakistan backs govt’s economic ambitions

ISLAMABAD - Nestlé has reaffirmed its commitment to government’s vision for Pakistan’s economic growth by unveiling its $50 million packaged food exports vision till 2030. The announcement came at a ceremony ‘Limitless Possibilities’ that showcased the company’s exports journey over the last few years, expanding to 26 countries and generating USD 23 million in 2024.

Talking about Nestlé’s success, Federal Minister for Industries & Production Rana Tanveer Hussain said, “As Pakistan progresses towards economic growth and recovery, the importance of exports cannot be overstated. Given the scale of Nestlé’s global operations, we anticipate that exports from Pakistan will scale up further in the next few years.” “Nestlé Pakistan’s vision for export growth, directly contributes to the government’s efforts to shore foreign reserves and their success is a testament to the resilience of private sector which is integral to the country’s economic prosperity,” he added.

Addressing the gathering, Jason Avanceña, Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Pakistan, said “As we celebrate 35 years of operations in Pakistan, we are committed to be a force for good throughout our value chain for the future of the country by boosting exports and earning foreign revenues for the country.” “We have also made significant strides in expanding beyond ethnic channels to mainstream channels, securing partnerships with mega chains such as Costco in the US, Sobeys in Canada, and Sainsbury’s in the UK. Looking towards the future, Nestlé Pakistan has set ambitious goals for 2030. Our vision is to further expand our global reach, and to achieve this, streamlined regulatory processes, fair trade agreements, and export incentives are crucial to support our growth,” he added.

Claudia Thomas, Chargé d’affaires, Embassy of Switzerland in Pakistan, also congratulated Nestlé Pakistan on the achievement and said it was exciting to see Nestlé playing an important role in the country’s economic plans. Nestlé Pakistan has gone beyond transactional exports by generating demand for its brands through digital communications and robust trade activations. The company’s high-quality brands enjoy extraordinary on-shelf presence, ensuring their visibility and appeal to consumers in markets like Afghanistan, USA, UK, UAE, Australia, Bahrain, Belgium, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ghana, Hong Kong, Ireland, Libya, Maldives, Qatar,Reunion, Saudi Arabia, Sweden, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Tanzania, Turkey, Japan, Mauritius.

Earlier, having completed 35 years of operations in Pakistan, Nestlé committed investment of Rs2 billion in renewable energy last year, launching multiple solar power plants and biomass boilers at its manufacturing sites in Pakistan. Nestlé Pakistan has also further strengthened its localization journey, moving to over 90% of raw and packaging requirements locally by sourcing 420 million liters of milk, over 7,500 metric tons of wheat and rice and 50,000 tons of local fruits, enhancing local farmers’ livelihoods.

Nestlé Pakistan with its four manufacturing sites across the country and a wide range of foods and beverages, are helping bring tasty and balanced diets for millions of Pakistanis. The company served 2 billion fortified servings of value-added nutritious products last year alone across all occasions and life stages.